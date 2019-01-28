NBC Elects to Order Kal Penn’s Immigration Comedy Pilot, Produced by Mike Schur

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In his latest project headed to NBC, showrunner Mike Schur is ready to take you to another Good Place. No, not heaven. Instead, he’s ushering you onto the beautiful, terrible, pizza rat-filled streets of New York City. On Monday, NBC placed a pilot order for Schur’s as-yet untitled comedy starring Kal Penn.

Co-writing alongside Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks & Rec alum Matt Murray, the Designated Survivor actor will star as “former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah,” who “finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in need of his help and in search of the American Dream.” Penn famously both worked in the Obama White House and starred in the Harold & Kumar franchise, so if there’s any better foundation from which to riff on immigration in 2019, we’d like to hear it, and also we’d like to go ahead and ask Mike Schur to start developing that pilot too.