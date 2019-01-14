Photo: NBC/Colleen Hayes/NBC

There are so many streaming services at this point, it almost makes more sense to be a cable subscriber. So have one more! NBC announced plans today to launch a hub of its very own that will be free for cable customers and coast $12 each month as an á la carte service. Those with cable packages won’t have to pay, but they will see ads as a result.

The service coming to fruition depends on NBC setting up the requisite deals with companies like AT&T, Dish, Cox, and more so subscribers can access the studio’s catalogue. So if you’re a cord cutter, ask yourself: How much do Passions and Parks & Recreation mean to you?