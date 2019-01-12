Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

NBC is hoping to make some step ball changes to their drama line-up this year, placing a pilot order Friday for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Paul Feig is set to both executive produce and direct. According to the show’s logline, Zoey is an “innovative musical dramedy about a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20’s who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her.” Sounds like the original title could have been Whip-Smart But Socially Awkward Ex-Girlfriend, not that we’re complaining!

The other hour-long pilot order announced Friday was Emergence, a mystery thriller from Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the pair behind ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. “A character-driven genre thriller that centers around a sheriff who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened,” the network’s announcement explains. “The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.” Now, if the child can hear people’s innermost thoughts as songs and even big musical numbers, the network could go ahead and create a shared universe, but no pressure. Just putting the suggestion out there.