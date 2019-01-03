Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

National Geographic has pulled Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s long-running show Star Talk from its lineup as the company investigates allegations of sexual misconduct made against the famous astrophysicist. “In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of Star Talk until it is complete,” a Nat Geo rep told Variety. “We expect that to happen in the next few weeks at which time we’ll make a final decision.”

In November, two women said they experienced inappropriate interactions with Tyson: Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University, said Tyson allegedly groped her in 2009. Tyson’s former assistant, Ashley Watson, said Tyson allegedly pressured her to join him at his apartment for wine one night, and says he made several advances. Musician Tchiya Amet has also accused Tyson of raping her when they were both grad students in the 1980s.

Tyson has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.