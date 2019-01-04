Carmen Sandiego Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Will Rob You Now

As it turns out, we may have been asking the wrong “five Ws” questions all along. Because in the trailer for Netflix’s new Carmen Sandiego series, our gal, perfectly voiced by Gina Rodriguez, is traveling all over the world for her thief-y pursuits without much mystery — but we don’t know why she’s doing it. Until now! Giving Carmen the backstory she’s always deserved, we learn in the trailer that she departed as valedictorian of her crime school when she realized, uh, stealing stuff from random people is bad, and she promises to change her ways as someone who only steals from other thieves. We love a reformed queen! (That, and this is one of two Carmen Sandiego projects for Rodriguez.) With Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard also lending his voice as Player, the show will be out on January 18.

