Ken Jeong’s Debut Netflix Special Premieres on Valentine’s Day

In addition to serving as a judge on The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong will be hitting our TV screens next month in the form of his debut comedy special on Netflix. Titled Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho, the special was taped at the Ice House in Pasadena in September 2018, and Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu serves as director. In the special — the title being a nod to his wife, Tran Ho — Jeong reflects on his journey from working as a doctor to getting into comedy, his wife’s battle with breast cancer, and getting his big break in The Hangover.

Check out a video Jeong posted on Twitter to announce the premiere date, in which his wife and kids look super thrilled:

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!



My first-ever @Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special "KEN JEONG: YOU COMPLETE ME, HO" will premiere February 14th, Valentines's Day!



Directed by @jonmchu, my director from "CRAZY RICH ASIANS"



Can't wait for you to see it ❤️ @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/uMmafpvVZ3 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 10, 2019