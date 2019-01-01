Go ahead, save some of those fireworks for later. Clearly, Netflix wants to give you something to look forward to in 2019, no matter how terrible the first seven months of the year might be. Which is why they dropped the premiere date for the upcoming third season of Stranger Things along with the ball in Times Square, releasing a festive Dick Clark throw-back teaser and an image revealing July 4, 2019 will be the next long weekend you’ll spend binging the series. “One summer can change everything,” the poster declares. Considering all the other truly bizarre changes that have already visited Hawkins, Indiana, these kids are really getting cheated out of a vacation, aren’t they?

