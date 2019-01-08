The Season 5 Grace and Frankie Trailer Has 100 Percent More RuPaul

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s buddy comedy Grace and Frankie returns to Netflix this month with a brand-new batch of episodes, and today the streaming network dropped a trailer. Renewed for a fifth season nearly a year ago, the series also stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, Brooklyn Decker, and Ethan Embry, and the fifth season also features a very special new guest star: the one and only RuPaul. Instead of break down what we think will happen next season based on this trailer, we’re just going to rely on a line June Diane Raphael’s character says: “It’s a Freudian nightmare with a very special guest star.” Sold! The nightmare shall commence on Friday, January 18, so prepare yourselves now.

