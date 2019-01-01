Hasan Minhaj talking about Saudi Arabia Photo: Netflix

After receiving a complaint for the Saudi Arabian government, Netflix pulled an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from the country last week, reports Financial Times. The episode of the political comedy show originally aired last fall and was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Minhaj opened the episode stating, “Now would be a good time to reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia. And I mean that as a Muslim, and as an American.”

According to Financial Times, Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission requested the episode be removed because it violated the kingdom’s anti-cyber crime law. Netflix told FT in a statement that it agreed to “comply with local law.”

The full Patriot Act episode was dedicated to criticizing the Saudi government. Minhaj addressed the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was believed to have been killed on the crowned prince’s behest; the ongoing war in Yemen, which has caused a humanitarian crisis; and the country’s financial influence over American tech companies.

“To those that continue to work with [Mohammad bin Salman], just know that with every deal you close you are simply helping entrench an absolute monarch under the guise of progress,” Minhaj said at the end of the episode. “Because ultimately MBS is not modernizing Saudi Arabia. The only thing he’s modernizing is Saudi dictatorship.”

You can still watch the full episode on YouTube: