Noah Centineo, Crown Prince of Netflix, Is Returning for Another Rom-Com

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

As if the Netflix original content team drew inspiration directly from thirsty Instagram comments, the streaming service announced that your imaginary boyfriend, Noah Centineo, will be starring in a new romantic comedy out this summer. Guard your loins for The Perfect Date: A teenager (Centineo, obviously) decides the best option to raise money for his college fund is to create a dating app, where he rents himself off as a fake boyfriend for people who need his services. These “clients” include flirty characters played by Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Lady Bird’s Laura Marano, but, as any good rom-com goes, the real tension begins when he comes to the realization that changing his personality every week “leads him to question who he really is and who he wants to be with.” This definitely sounds better than taking a job at the mall.

Centineo is also returning to Netflix (we guess we should really stay staying with Netflix, huh) with a To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel with co-star Lana Condor. He’ll also be in the Charlie’s Angels reboot as a love interest, and not the voice of Charlie. What fun that could’ve been.