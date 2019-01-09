Natasha Lyonne Can’t Stop Dying in the Russian Doll Trailer

Back in 2017, it was reported that Natasha Lyonne had signed on to star in a Netflix comedy series she co-created with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, and finally, that dream-team project has a premiere date and trailer. Titled Russian Doll, the show centers on Lyonne as a woman named Nadia “on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.” According to the trailer, said inescapable party appears to include a Groundhog Day–style hellscape in which she is forced to repeatedly live out this party that ends in her always-painful death. The cast also includes Greta Lee, Elizabeth Ashley, Yul Vazquez, and Charlie Barnett, while Chloë Sevigny, Brendan Sexton, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Taja, Jocelyn Bioh, and Orange Is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco show up as guest stars. The eight-episode series makes its Netflix debut on Friday, February 1.

Related