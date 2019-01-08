Okay, so Marvel dubbed their most recent Captain Marvel video a “special look,” but what’s more special than a trailer? Exactly. While the film’s previous spots focused on Carol Danvers’ mysterious amnesia or her incredible alien powers or the planet’s impending Skrull invasion, the movie’s latest spot focuses on something much more important: Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, sitting in a variety of dimly-lit dives, lovingly ripping on each other. But if you want to see what we’d like to imagine is an hour of Captain Marvel/Nick Fury buddy comedy on opening day March 8, you better get your tickets now. That banter can’t enjoy itself.

