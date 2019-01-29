Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot: a movie primarily about jawlines, and secondarily about space feuds over spice. According to Variety, Oscar Isaac is in talks to join Villeneuve’s forthcoming attempt to make a coherent movie out of Frank Herbert’s Dune, which is set to star Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist Paul Atreides. Isaac, the rare actor to have as much bone structure as Chalamet, would play Paul’s father Leto Atreides I. The rest of the cast of Villeneuve’s movie includes Rebecca Ferguson, who seems like a likely choice to play Paul’s mother Lady Jessica; Stellan Skarsgård as the villainous Baron Harkonnen; Dave Bautista; and Charlotte Rampling. May this very jawline movie fare better than every other attempt to make a Dune movie.
Oscar Isaac Is in Talks to Play Timothée Chalamet’s Extremely Jawline Father in Dune
The spice! Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images