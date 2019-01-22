Here Are Your 2019 Oscar Nominations

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix’s award-season campaigning seems to have really paid off. On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the still-hostless 91st Academy Awards, and the streaming service’s Alfonso Cuarón film Roma earned a grand total of ten nominations. It tied with Yorgos Lanthimos’s twisted costume drama The Favourite for the most nominations of the year. Elsewhere, Black Panther made good on its effort to become the first comic-book movie to earn a Best Picture nomination, picking up six other nominations along the way — maybe the Academy really didn’t need that Best Popular Film category after all. Spike Lee also earned his first Best Director nomination for BlacKkKlansman, though Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s compliment-based A Star Is Born awards campaign wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination for Best Director. Finally, despite the controversies around both Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, both of those films got nominated for Best Picture. Read the full list of nominations below

Best Picture

A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

Roma

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Vice

Directing

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Actress in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

﻿Marina de Tavira, Roma

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

﻿BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Foreign Language Film

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Capernaum

Never Look Away

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Costume Design

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Mother

Marguerite

Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Original Song

“All the Stars” from Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma