Here Are Your 2019 Oscar Nominations

Netflix’s award-season campaigning seems to have really paid off. On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the still-hostless 91st Academy Awards, and the streaming service’s Alfonso Cuarón film Roma earned a grand total of ten nominations. It tied with Yorgos Lanthimos’s twisted costume drama The Favourite for the most nominations of the year. Elsewhere, Black Panther made good on its effort to become the first comic-book movie to earn a Best Picture nomination, picking up six other nominations along the way — maybe the Academy really didn’t need that Best Popular Film category after all. Spike Lee also earned his first Best Director nomination for BlacKkKlansman, though Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s compliment-based A Star Is Born awards campaign wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination for Best Director. Finally, despite the controversies around both Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, both of those films got nominated for Best Picture. Read the full list of nominations below
Best Picture
A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
Roma
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Vice
Directing
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Actress in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Foreign Language Film
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Capernaum
Never Look Away
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Costume Design
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Mother
Marguerite
Skin
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Original Song
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma