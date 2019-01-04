Oscar Futures: Can A Quiet Place and Crazy Rich Asians Crack Best Picture?

Up

Friday’s Producers Guild nominations swung populist in a major way, with genre hits Crazy Rich Asians and A Quiet Place joining Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Star Is Born in the guild’s favorite films of the year. The PGA’s nominees usually overlap with Oscar’s Best Picture lineup with a handful of exceptions every year, but those exceptions tend to be the ones with the most mass appeal. (Last year Wonder Woman, The Big Sick, I, Tonya, and, uh, Molly’s Game were the PGA picks that missed out on Best Picture.) We’ve talked plenty about Star, Panther, and BoRhap, but could Quiet Place and Crazy Rich Asians make their own plays at cracking the Academy’s field as well? Each has bona fides: A Quiet Place has been making the cut in precursors like the AFI top ten list, and will surely get a lot of love in the craft categories, while Crazy Rich Asians’ Best Ensemble nod at the SAGs seems to point to strong support from the Academy’s largest branch. Of the pair, I’m more inclined to bet on Quiet Place, which seems to be benefiting from a successful John Krasinski charm offensive.