Ozzy Osbourne Can’t Catch a Break, Reschedules Tour Due to Illness

Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours 2 Tour tour has had its U.K. and European dates rescheduled, after a flu the singer was suffering from progressed into an upper respiratory infection. “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “It just seems that since October, everything I touch has turned to shit. First, the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”