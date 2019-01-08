Fox Is Reopening Paradise Hotel, Now With ‘Interactive Elements’

The original Paradise Hotel. Photo: Fox

Early-aughts nostalgia is apparently a thing, now. Fox has announced plans to revive Paradise Hotel, the reality series about — as you might expect — a group of single people living in a hotel together and voting each other off, which originally aired on the network in 2003. The new version will be produced by the original creators as well as by producers involved in Jersey Shore, The Bachelor, and Love Island. That wildly popular British series, which is somewhat akin to the original Paradise Hotel, is also getting an American remake at CBS, and the revival of Paradise Hotel seems like Fox’s way of getting in on the action. USA also recently announced plans for a Temptation Island reboot.

“Paradise Hotel was a show ahead of its time, and this incredible team of producers plan to take it to the next level,” Rob Wade, Fox president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a statement. “The format allows for a delicious mix of love, drama and humor with a uniquely Fox twist. By using fresh interactive elements, it enables fans to orchestrate the show’s narrative, making it can’t-miss television for a new generation of viewers.” Yes, according to Fox’s release, viewers will be able to use social media to influence what happens on-screen — each day we get closer to a network green-lighting the Hunger Games.