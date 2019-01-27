Patricia Arquette Spoke Her Mind in Her SAG Awards Speech

Patricia Arquette takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/4TA3Rh6b2g — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Take pictures of your timesheets, people! Patricia Arquette demands it. Arquette won her second SAG award for her role in Escape at Dannemora. During her speech, as is her wont, she got a little political. After thanking her co-stars and fellow nominees (and fellow Patricia, Clarkson), she got to the matter at hand: “One order of business,” she said. “Some production companies aren’t paying their overtime and the meal penalties. So start taking pictures of your Schedule G’s and your call sheets, because actors depend on that money to survive.” It was a reminder that the SAG Awards are a union show first and foremost. She then thanked Robert Mueller “and everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America,” and spiked her SAG award like she was dropping the mike. Okay, she didn’t do that, but her exit music was triumphal.