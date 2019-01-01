Pete Davidson Made His Return to Stand-Up on New Year’s Eve

Pete Davidson Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Monday night Pete Davidson returned to stand-up comedy for the first time after his suicide scare, reports the New York Times. The Saturday Night Live cast member performed two sold-out shows in the Boston-area, which included material about marijuana (a frequent theme of Davidson’s comedy) and his high profile relationship with Ariana Grande and their break-up. He referenced some of the blowback he’s received since parting ways with Grande, claiming that kids taunted his mother, a school nurse, by singing “thank u, next.”

The shows were his first public comedy performances since he posted on Instagram, “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore.” The comedian, who has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” He then deleted his Instagram account, but the December 15 post led a New York police officer to check in on Davidson at SNL’s studio.

During that night’s SNL episode Davidson did not appear in any sketches, but he did introduce Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, and Sean Ono Lennon before their performance of “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” That was the last episode before the long-running series took its scheduled winter hiatus. A source tells the Times that he is expected to return to the series when it begins airing new episodes again in 2019.