Phylicia Rashad Becomes One of Us

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

The This Is Us cinematic universe, which we have to assume is a thing by now, just got a little bigger. Deadline is reporting that two-time Emmy award winner Phylicia Rashad will be appearing as a guest star in an upcoming episode of the hit NBC drama. And, because she is the Phylicia Rashad, America’s favorite TV mom, she will in fact be playing, you guessed it: a mom. Beth’s mom, to be exact, who herself is played by Susan Kelechi Watson. Show creators told the outlet that episode 13 would focus on Beth’s backstory, during which Rashad will make her debut on the show. This Is Us will return on January 15th at 9pm ET.