This New Pottermore Reveal is Total Crap

So it’s come to this: JK Rowling is out of retcon revelations and now we all know how Godric Gryffindor used to shit on the floor. The official Twitter account for Pottermore dropped a steaming piece of trivia on us all today, writing “Hogwarts didn’t always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence.” The fan response has mostly been “why, god, why?” with a few intrepid souls really thinking this wild assertion through. How did they clean the booty? What about students who hadn’t learned vanishing yet? What happened to my childhood? Who can I blame for this mental image?

Vanishing is taught in year 4 so what did they do with younger students/childs? 🤔 — Felice 💙 (@RiceChii) January 4, 2019

The solution, probably, is the same as many rudimentary tasks in the Potter-verse: house elf slavery. But is this waste disposal system any more outlandish than how muggles crapped in ye olde times? People pissed on the floor all the time at Versailles. And chamber pots were the standard for nighttime elimination for centuries. In conclusion, every generation before 1900-ish had more interaction with their poop than we do now and isn’t it great to be modern?