The Favourite, A Star Is Born Among Producers Guild Awards 2019 Nominees

We guess we can say the producers … produced … their nominees for the worthiest films of the year. Ushering in Oscars season just a little bit more, the Producers Guild of America released their ten picks for outstanding cinematic production, and you should all be pretty familiar with the winners at this point: BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Vice. Does this mean that there’s now an obvious front-runner for Best Picture? It’s hard to say, but not really! The PGA wasn’t as shocking as, say, SAG’s choices, but it’s still something to think about before the Golden Globes air this weekend. You can read all of the nominees below.

﻿The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Black Panther

Producer: Kevin Feige

BlacKkKlansman

Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee

Bohemian Rhapsody

Producer: Graham King

Crazy Rich Asians

Producers: Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, John Penotti

The Favourite

Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos

Green Book

Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

A Quiet Place

Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller

Roma

Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born

Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor

Vice

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

The Dawn Wall

Producers: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer, Philipp Manderla

Free Solo

Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, Shannon Dill

Hal

Producers: Christine Beebe, Jonathan Lynch, Brian Morrow

Into the Okavango

Producer: Neil Gelinas

RBG

Producers: Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Three Identical Strangers

Producers: Becky Read, Grace Hughes-Hallett

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Incredibles 2

Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle

Isle of Dogs

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Producer: Clark Spencer

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Americans (Season 6)

Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand

Better Call Saul (Season 4)

Producers: Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Ann Cherkis, Bob Odenkirk, Robin Sweet

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 2)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Mike Barker, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Dorothy Fortenberry, Margaret Atwood, Ron Milbauer

Ozark (Season 2)

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, David Manson, Alyson Feltes, Ryan Farley, Patrick Markey, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell

This Is Us (Season 3)

Producers: Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charles Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, KJ Steinberg, Kevin Falls, Julia Brownell, Vera Herbert, Bekah Brunstetter, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Cathy Mickel Gibson, Nick Pavonetti

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Atlanta (Season 2)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Barry (Season 1)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff

GLOW (Season 2)

Producers: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Herrmann, Mark A. Burley, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Leanne Moore

The Good Place (Season 3)

Producers: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Joe Mande, Megan Amram, David Hyman, Jen Statsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 2)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Season 2)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash

Escape at Dannemora

Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael De Luca, Bryan Zuriff, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Bill Carraro, Adam Brightman, Lisa M. Rowe

Maniac

Producers: Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne Kolbjørnsen, Espen Huseby, Carol Cuddy, Mauricio Katz, Caroline Williams, Ashley Zalta, Jessica Levin, Jon Mallard

The Romanoffs

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Sharp Objects

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Fahrenheit 451

Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth

King Lear

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

My Dinner With Hervé

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Paterno

Producers: Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita, Lindsay Sloane, Amy Herman

Sense8: Together Until the End

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 9)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11, Season 12)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 3)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Queer Eye (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Rachelle Mendez

Wild Wild Country (Season 1)

Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, Juliana Lembi

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season 24)

Producers: Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 5)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season 4)

Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Aaron Cohen, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett

Real Time With Bill Maher (Season 16)

Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

Saturday Night Live (Season 44)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 30)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

America’s Got Talent (Season 13)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 10)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Top Chef (Season 15)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Wade Sheeler, Brian Fowler, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Zoe Jackson, Patrick Schmedeman, Diana Schmedeman

The Voice (Season 14, Season 15)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Biography: History, Herstory (Season 1)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 2)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 5)

Her America: 50 Women, 50 States (Season 1)

Kevin Hart: What The Fit (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Being Serena (Season 1)

E:60 (2018)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns (Season 13)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Season 24)

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (Season 4)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fuller House (Season 4)

PJ Masks (Season 2)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 2)

Sesame Street (Season 48)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 4)