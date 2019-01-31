Can You Guess the Real Pilot ABC Ordered, Based on a John Mayer Song?

ABC has ordered a drama pilot based on a John Mayer song. Mayer will executive produce along with Ben Queen Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Paul Weitz. Queen previously created Powerless and A to Z for ABC. Although Mayer is a man of many talents (Instagram live talk show-hosting, guitar face-making, hypebeasting), this is his first time producing a TV show. And it’s certainly the first time a Mayer song has been spun out into 44 minutes (not counting his work with The Dead). Can you guess what song it is?
Which Is the Real John Mayer Song-Turned-Pilot?
Correct! That's Eleanor's storyline on The Good Place.
Fake, that's Eleanor's storyline from The Good Place.
Yes. Although this is the plot of multiple movies and one Nickleback video, this isn't the ABC pilot.
Although this is the plot of multiple movies and one Nickleback video, this isn't the ABC pilot!
This is the one! There is nothing in this song about secret families, so what gives, Mayer?
