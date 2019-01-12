Jo Andres, Artist, Filmmaker, Dead at 64

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Multiple sources are reporting that Jo Andres, the performance artist and filmmaker wife of Steve Buscemi, has died. Buscemi and Andres were married for 31 years, during which time she created art that combined film, dance, and light. Her 1996 film, Black Kites, was based on the journals of journals of Bosnian visual artist Alma Hajric while she hid in a basement during the 1992 siege of Sarajevo. During the 1980s, Andres was the dance consultant for the experimental drama troupe The Wooster Group. Buscemi told The Independent in 2009 that his favorite work of art was by his wife. Andres is survived by Buscemi and their son, Lucian. Cause death is unknown. She was 64.