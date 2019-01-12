Police Confront R. Kelly in Chicago After Receiving Tip About Alleged Hostages

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

R. Kelly’s Chicago residence got a visit from a group of cops on Friday evening, when, according to TMZ, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office received an anonymous tip earlier in the day that the musician was holding two women against their will. Kelly, who’s currently living in an apartment at the city’s Trump Tower, reportedly let the five officers in and subsequently left the room so the women — who TMZ identified as Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary — could be questioned. The women reportedly asserted multiple times that they were there on their own free will and were not being held as hostages, and after the questioning ended, the officers left without any further confrontation. Savage and Clary are both spoken about frequently in the new Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly — Savage’s parents believe she has been brainwashed and held against her will for years, while Clary’s sister, A’Iceis, says Kelly kidnapped her, and she witnessed the whole ordeal.

“R. Kelly told his security to make me disappear,” A’Iceis, who travelled together with her sister to live and work with the musician, said in the series. “They pinned me down and carried me out, and pulled in back of an alley at a McDonalds. I was shoved out, I didn’t know where I was, and they said, ‘If you say anything, your sister won’t make it out alive, or your family.’”

Prior to this Trump Tower confrontation, a Cook County judge granted an inspection of Kelly’s Chicago-warehouse recording studio, to see if Kelly illegally converted this space into a studio and residence for people to live in. The inspection is scheduled to take place on January 16.