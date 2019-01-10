R. Kelly’s Daughter Calls Her Father a ‘Monster’ in Emotional Statement

R. Kelly. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

R. Kelly’s estranged daughter, Buku Abi, broke her silence on the allegations against her father following the release of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed Kelly’s alleged abuse of young black women and girls over the past two decades. In a statement shared to her Instagram Story, she called her father a “monster” and wrote that she was speaking from the heart.

“To the people who feel that I should be speaking up / against everything is going on right now,” she continued, “I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for what I feel currently. I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless.”

Throughout January, more women have come forward, accusing R. Kelly of inappropriate conduct. Artists like John Legend and Lady Gaga have publicly apologized for working with him and condemned his behavior. On Tuesday, authorities in Georgia announced that Kelly was under criminal investigation for allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

Buku Abi wrote in her statement that she and her mother and her siblings have not seen or spoken to Kelly in years, and that being asked to speak publicly about his behavior has not helped her or her family’s healing process. “My choice not to speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind.”

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father,” she continued. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”