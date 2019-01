It’s one shocking admission after another in this exchange between Rachel Brosnahan and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Rachel keeps her Golden Globes and Emmy on her toilet, so people can take discreet selfies! She still plays Pokémon Go! Jimmy Fallon lured strangers to his house with Pokémon Go! Rachel Brosnahan didn’t watch Nurse Jackie until six years after it aired! Truly one twist after another.