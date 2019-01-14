Friends. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In terrible, earth-shaking, near-cataclysmic entertainment news last week, Nicole Kidman didn’t seem to notice Rami Malek when he tried to talk to her onstage after Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Drama at the Golden Globes. The awkward video clip of it happening went viral, and surely it has kept you up at night, haunting you at every waking moment, definitely the most important thing about Bohemian Rhapsody to focus on. In fact, the awkwardness hit such a fever pitch that Jimmy Kimmel, hero of the American people, asked Malek about his awkward encounter with Nicole Kidman on his show. “I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video, so I thought I could easily go up and say, but in a moment like that it was very awkward,” Malek explained. “I have a feeling this is probably haunting me right now on the internet.” It was! What, after all, could be more important than two movie stars seeming like actual humans for a moment?

Luckily, at the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night, everything was made right, as Kidman and Malek posed together on the red carpet and were all smiles. Kidman even told E! Online that she was “mortified” by the clip of her ignoring the actor. “We’re really good friends!” Kidman explained. “I just did not feel his hand on my back.” To be fair, he is not a gigantic man, and she is the queen of Atlantis, so sometimes it’s hard for her to notice things like that.