Ray Romano’s First Stand-up Special in 23 Years Will Debut on Netflix Next Month

Ray Romano will head to Netflix in two weeks with his very own stand-up special. The streaming network revealed last year that it lured Ray Romano for his first comedy special in 23 years, which will premiere Tuesday, February 5. Titled Right Here, Around the Corner, the special was taped during two drop-in sets at the Comedy Cellar and the Village Underground in New York, featuring Romano as he “advises on picking friends, surviving marriage, and knowing the difference between being old and not being young.” Romano’s last stand-up special came in the form of HBO’s Comedy Half-Hour series in 1996, which means Right Here, Around the Corner will mark his first stand-alone, hour-long comedy special. Check out the trailer Netflix released today above.

