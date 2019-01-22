It’s been an awards season filled with controversy and conflict, but the freshly announced Oscar nominations give us a chance to reflect on the joy of those recognized by the Academy. Richard E. Grant — acknowledged in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? — celebrated in the streets of Notting Hill. Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio, nominated for Best Actress, cried in front of her laptop screen. If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins did a total Barry Jenkins move and showered praise on those nominated alongside him, and Ruth E. Carter, costume designer for Black Panther, declared this the best day to be alive. (Sam Elliott is not on social media, but he did tell Deadline, “I think the thing off the top of my head might be, ‘It’s about fucking time,’” in reaction to his Best Supporting Actor nod for A Star Is Born.) There’s time to consider the snubs and surprises of today’s announcements and to process the implications of the Academy’s recently diversified voting body, but for now, enjoy the celebrations.