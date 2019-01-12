Cor Blimey, The BBC Has A Lot of Free Scripts to Download, Innit?

Photo: Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

The BBC Script Library recently added “The Woman Who Fell to Earth,” Jodie Whitaker’s premiere Doctor Who episode to its vast collection. But that’s only one drop in the very British bucket of scripts, free to download at the website. The works included span the genres and formats–TV, radio, and film are all represented. You can read episodes of Golden Globe winners My Week with Marilyn, Bodyguard and A Very British Scandal, or classic trash like EastEnders. Want to count every use of the word “fuck” in In the Loop? That option is available to you! And, of course, so so much Doctor Who.