Here’s Footage from The Actually Live Version of Rent That Fox Didn’t Air

While everyone at home watched a previously recorded dress rehearsal of Rent rather than FOX’s promised live performance, the cast of Rent continued to perform the show actually live. And it looked like lots of fun!

Brennin Hunt, who played Roger, broke his foot during Saturday’s dress rehearsal performance. FOX made the decision to swap most of the would’ve-been live production for that taped show, but the cast of Rent performed the show live anyhow — even though most of the set and much of the choreography was stripped down to accommodate Hunt’s wheelchair. Given the often underwhelming energy of the dress rehearsal production that did air on TV, it’s hard not to watch audience clips from the live, slightly improvised wheelchair-adapted version and feel like there must’ve been some way for FOX to go on with a live production. (Or, a lesson we hope all live TV musicals learn from now on: cast understudies!)

From what we can see, Roger in a wheelchair could’ve made for a really impressive, moving show. Plus, maybe the camera would’ve been forced to stop moving for a few dang seconds.

Tinashe wheels Brennin across the stage during a commercial break. Crowd in the studio is going nuts! #RentLive #RentOnFox #Rent #RentLiveOnFox pic.twitter.com/xXEW7bxNvl — Marjorie Hernandez (@MJae13) January 28, 2019