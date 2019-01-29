Richard E. Grant and Barbra Streisand Are on Their Way to a Beautiful Friendship

As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding! pic.twitter.com/3SohXKpgZT — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019

Richard E. Grant’s charmed awards-season campaign just got even more heartwarming. The actor posted a letter on Twitter today that he wrote to Barbra Streisand when he was just 14 years old. Grant, a devoted fan, was living in Africa at the time with his family, and offered his home as a vacation destination for Streisand so she could escape the pressures of fame in scenic Swaziland. “Please consider this respite seriously,” the teen Grant told Streisand. “You will always be welcome.” Grant signed off by saying he hoped for a “hasty reply,” and now, after a 47-year delay, Streisand has finally gotten back to him.

Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 29, 2019

Even if the Grant family no longer keeps the house with the pool in the Ezulwini Valley, surely Grant could accommodate the entertainment icon in whatever home he lives in now. Here’s hoping for a post sometime in 2019 where we see Richard and Babs enjoying tea together at last.