Does this make Archie a dead man walking? Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

After the success (well, minus that murder) of last year’s production of Carrie: The Musical, the clearly very theater-nerdy teens of Riverdale High have chosen their next big production. According to EW, this year the Riverdale teens will be performing Heathers: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the Winona Ryder movie that ran Off Broadway in 2014. “Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW. “Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids. And everyone is singing.” Which feels like bad news for Cole Sprouse, who will really have to learn to belt to sing any of that very difficult musical’s vocal parts. Casey Cott’s Kevin Keller will be directing the production again this time around, while Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl Blossom will welcome people to her candy — or rather, Jingle-Jangle — store as Heather Chandler. Veronica will play Heather McNamara, Betty will play Heather Duke, Josie will play Veronica, and Sweet Pea will play J.D. Of course Archie, who apparently somehow survives Wednesday night’s episode, will play Kurt Kelly. Riverdale’s Heathers episode will air March 20, though Cheryl will first bring it up with Kevin, and play some croquet, according to a press photo, in the episode airing March 13.