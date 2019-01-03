Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Series Is Getting a Pilot

I am Batwoman, hear me brood. Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW

This isn’t exactly unexpected, but geeks will still be happy to know that a Batwoman pilot is definitely on the way. As of now, the title character is relatively unknown outside of comics nerd-dom, so don’t feel bad if you never knew there was a non-Batgirl woman in the Bat-family. By day, she’s Kate Kane, a relative of Bruce Wayne and former soldier who happens to be a lesbian. By night, she fights evil on the streets of Gotham City in a cape, cowl, and crimson-red wig as Batwoman, a headstrong crime-fighter who doesn’t play by Batman’s rules. Kate is a recent invention, created in 2006 by a cabal of comics creators: Keith Giffen, Grant Morrison, Geoff Johns, Greg Rucka, and Mark Waid.

Kate finally hit the big time last month when a live-action version of her appeared on the CW as part of its annual crossover event between the various shows that comprise the so-called Berlantiverse, played there by Ruby Rose. Now the network has made official that Rose will be stepping into the rubber Bat-boots in a pilot for an eponymous series, with Game of Thrones and Arrow alum David Nutter directing. The log line is pretty vague, mostly just saying Kate is “[a]rmed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind” and will try to “snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.” Of course, she has to overcome her own inner demons, yada yada yada. It would be genuinely shocking if this thing didn’t go to series, especially given that executive producer Greg Berlanti more or less has a license to print money at the CW, but stay tuned.