With the Sex and the City cinematic universe permanently kaput thanks to the refusal of Samantha Jones, at least the leader of our friendship rectangle, Carrie Bradshaw, always finds a way to pop up when we need her most. [Cue the internal typing monologue.] As revealed on Instagram this weekend, Sarah Jessica Parker teased that her stylish heroine would be coming out to play sometime soon for a good cause, which we imagine will be for 1) Charity, 2) A political endorsement, or 3) Yeah, it’s gonna be a charity. “My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance,” SJP wrote. “Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come.” Your guess is as good as ours for what this all means, although the “pour it forward” tagline makes us think of … mmm, something liquid-y. Like water, or a bunch of cosmos.
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Reviving Carrie Bradshaw, But for What?
Photo: New Line Cinema