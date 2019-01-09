Hulu Cancels Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America

Sarah Silverman on I Love You, America. Photo: Ali Goldstein/Hulu

It’s the end of the road for Sarah Silverman’s Hulu series I Love You, America. The comedian revealed on Twitter today that the streaming network has canceled her show after a 21-episode run. I Love You, America debuted on Hulu back in 2017 and wrapped up its most recent batch of episodes in November 2018. Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Adam Scott, and Jason Sudeikis all made recent guest-star appearances. A source at the streaming network confirmed news of the cancellation.

“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken,” Silverman announced on Twitter. “So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.” One of Silverman’s RTs so far came from Michael McKean, who offered up a blunt reaction: “Fucking outrage.”

Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken.



... So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2019