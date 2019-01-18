Sean Penn’s The First Is Taking A Giant Leap Off Hulu After One Season

Photo: Hulu

Looks like you’ll just have to assume the rest of man’s colonization of Mars went swimmingly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The First, the streaming platform’s space drama starring Sean Penn, has been canceled. The series from House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon premiered on September 14, 2018. In the end, Penn’s first starring television role and a host of complicated astronaut feelings were not enough to keep the show, which was picked up straight to series in 2017, alive for season two. But you know what they say: shoot for the moon, (potentially) land among the stars over on Netflix.