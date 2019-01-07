Sebastian Maniscalco’s Debut Netflix Stand-up Special Premieres Next Week

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has a brand-new stand-up special heading to Netflix this month, and the streaming network just dropped the trailer. Titled Stay Hungry, the special marks the comedian’s first for Netflix and features Maniscalco as his “captivating storytelling keeps the audience engaged as he unpacks spin classes, pregnancy photoshoots, and wedding dances.” Stay Hungry was taped during Maniscalco’s five-show run at Radio City Music Hall in early 2018 and makes its Netflix debut next Tuesday, January 15. Check out the new trailer above, and watch the rest when Stay Hungry makes its way to Netflix next week.

