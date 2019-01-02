Let’s talk about … original Netflix comedies with a very weird parental-child dynamic. Even more so than usual! Sex Education explores everyone’s favorite three-letter word through the horny eyes of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) and her awkward virgin son (Asa Butterfield), the latter of whom decides to open his own “sex clinic” with a friend at school. He hopes it’ll give him some much-needed popularity and money, but when he starts getting pretty incisive at helping people with their various problems, maybe he can achieve protégé status after all. It debuts in full on January 11.

