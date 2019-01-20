If you’re lucky enough to have your game show fantasy come true and appear on Millennial Millions — as opposed to what your fantasy should be, playing Plinko on The Price Is Right — at least try to keep your cool while a bunch of boomers wax poetic about their severance, carousel of other homes, and social security, or else you might not be able to win that health insurance you so desperately want. Hell, desperately need. But if you’re actually able to survive the chilled-out musings of a bunch of deluded adults for 30 seconds, your college debt will forever thank you. You can do it!

