Don Cheadle. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images
Next month, the television show Donald Trump Jr. refers to as “S&L” will welcome another first-time host. Saturday Night Live announced on Twitter today that Don Cheadle, who currently stars in Showtime’s new series Black Monday, has signed on to host on February 16, and he’ll be joined by musical guest Gary Clark Jr. Prior to that, Halsey will pull double-duty when the show returns with its next new episode on February 9, serving as both host and musical guest (how great). While Halsey has not hosted SNL before, she did perform as musical guest during Sam Rockwell’s episode last year.