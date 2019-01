The government shutdown won’t end, and the only thing Trump understands is TV game shows. Therefore, the only way to end the shutdown is to make Trump play Deal or No Deal, a game show where Meghan Markle holds up a briefcase and then…something else happens. Who amongst us has seen Deal or No Deal? This sketch gave us our first Representative AOC impression from Melissa Villaseñor. One can only hope we’ll see more of her in the future.