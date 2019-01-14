James McAvoy to Host SNL on January 26

James McAvoy. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Saturday Night Live has revealed its second season 44 host of the year, and it’s yet another first-timer. On Twitter today, the show announced that James McAvoy, who stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s new film Glass, will host the show on January 26, where he’ll be joined by musical guest Meek Mill.

Prior to that, the show returns to NBC this weekend with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan hosting alongside musical guest Greta Van Fleet. Both Brosnahan and McAvoy will be making their SNL hosting debuts.