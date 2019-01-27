James McAvoy’s Accent Is Too Hot (and Incomprehensible) for This Pilot to Handle

How unfortunate that Kylie Jenner’s brand integration team had its pilot knocked out from heavy turbulence, because the hero stepping up to guide the airplane back to safety just cannot understand what his Scottish air traffic controllers are trying to say. All he wants is to save the day — and not crash into the North Sea! But James McAvoy’s controller, in particular, is nearly guaranteeing them a one-way ticket to the Bad Place with his ridiculously-sexy-at-any-other-time accent, spewing out nonsense words like brown! and stay calm! and wee! “I’m so sorry, you’re accent is very thick,” the new pilot finally realizes, “is it possible to not have it?”

