The comedic duo of the 21st century is here! John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have been touring together, and it has solidified a partnership that no man can tear asunder. Even if that man is Nick Kroll! Pete and John saw The Mule. Did you? Did you know there are multiple threesomes in it? With Clint Eastwood as the apex of the three-way pyramid? Mulaney and Davidson go back and forth riffing on all the bonkers details in Eastwood’s latest xenophobic opus, and it’s fun as hell. Oh, and Davidson made a joke about his suicide threat, so everything’s probably fine now?