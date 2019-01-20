How Nice of SNL to Write Pete Davidson a Sketch to Freely Giggle In

Sure, on paper this silly SNL sketch may revolve around a bunch of reporters trying to get the deets on an earthquake that struck a legal name-change office, but about halfway through, it became clearer what we were actually bearing witness to: The sketch that Pete Davidson, Giggle Monster somehow couldn’t stop laughing in, only 60 seconds of airtime be damned. You think the names Mario Pardi, Ty Neadik, Morgan Mindy, and Ivan Jerganov are funny, buddy? That’s a rhetorical question, you definitely do! Good thing for Davidson, loud and proud breaker, this was all in the script.

