Rachel Brosnahan to Make Her SNL Hosting Debut Next Week

Saturday Night Live returns to television next week after its holiday hiatus, and they’re bringing a Golden Globe winner along with them for the ride. The show announced today that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will make her SNL hosting debut on January 19 alongside musical guest Greta Van Fleet, who are nominated for four Grammys this year including Best New Artist.

Only time will tell if we’ll get a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sketch on SNL next week, but considering Cecily Strong’s very stellar Midge impersonation, we’ve got our fingers crossed extra tight.

