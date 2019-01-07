Photo: Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc.

Considering Venom had the biggest October opening in the history of cinema, you probably won’t be surprised to hear Sony is reportedly working on a sequel already. Stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams are expected to return, and while there are no details about the film’s plot, we have to assume that credit sequence [obviously, spoilers ahead!] means Venom will at some point be going toe-to-toe with Woody Harrelson’s Carnage. Well, the Woody Harrelson character we assume is Carnage. You better believe we’re onboard with Venom fist-fighting the actual Woody Harrelson if not.

According to Variety, one of Venom’s screenwriters, Kelly Marcel, has reportedly been attached to write the script. In addition to co-writing Saving Mr. Banks, the Terra Nova co-creator adapted Fifty Shades of Grey for the big screen. Given the audience’s response to Eddie Brock and the symbiote’s relationship, she should feel free to go absolutely nuts with the sequel. Hey, we already know a ton of people are going to see it.