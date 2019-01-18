Photo: Republic Records

Well, this, right here, is someone’s swag. But who? In addition to blatantly ripping off that poor Maria von Trapp, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” is the target of some very direct “oh, I see how it is then” from none other than Soulja Boy himself, after fans pointed out that Ari’s new single calls to mind the rapper’s 2010 hit “Pretty Boy Swag.” On Friday Soulja posted a fan-made comparison to Instagram, and this time it was him screaming someone’s name. “Arianaaaa??????,” he captioned the video. “Ariana?!”

Meanwhile, rapper Princess Nokia thinks “7 Rings,” complete with its shout-out to weaves, sounds uncomfortably close to her own song, 2016’s “Mine,” an ode to women of color and their illimitable universe of hair. “Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sounds really familiar to me,” she mused over Grande’s single in a video posted Friday. “Ain’t that the little song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm, sounds about white.”

So does the sound of “7 Rings” ring any bells? Well, yeah. Definitely. But is it so similar, either rapper has a Von Trapp-level claim to thievery? Compare the trio of songs for yourself below.